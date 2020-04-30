UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributed Among Needy And Deserving Families

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Ration distributed among needy and deserving families

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant commissioner Aurangzeb Sindhu Thursday distributed ration bags among low income families with the cooperation from NGO Pak Mission Society (PMS) at the office of social welfare department.

Deputy director social welfare Tehmina Dilshad, and project manager Pak Mission Society Nadeem Wattu were also present during ration distribution among widows, destitute, disabled and transgender persons.

AC said that government would not leave poor people alone in these testing times and would continue to provide them assistance with the help from NGOs and philanthropists.

Tehmin Dilshad said that department would continue to extend support to the poor people.

PMS project manager Nadeem Wattu said that the NGO has so far distributed 100 ration bags among the poor including 50 transgenders.

He said that PMS would distribute ration among 10000 poor families throughout the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

