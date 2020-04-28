Ration distributed among policemen in Faisalabad

Ration bags were distributed among the families of 108 policemen under Ramazan package in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Ration bags were distributed among the families of 108 policemen under Ramazan package in the district.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary supervised ration distribution process.

He said that seven special teams were constituted to distribute ration bags, adding that the each bag contained 20 kilograms flour, rice, ghee, sugar, pulses, dates and other commodities which were sufficient for a family for one month.

Ration bags were also distributed among the families of martyred police officials, he added.