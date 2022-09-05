Ration distributed among rain-hit people in Badin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Ration bags were distributed among rain-hit people living in flood relief camps.

According to a handout issued on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police Shah Nawaz Chachar along with SHO Badin Muhammad Anwer Leghari visited flood relief camps and distributed ration bags among destitute people.

SSP and SHO on the occasion said that district administration would not leave flood victims alone in this difficult time and extend every possible assistance.

Meanwhile, rain-flood victims thanked SSP and SHO for ensuring relief assistance.