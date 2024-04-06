Ration Distributed Among Transgender Community At Tahafuz Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) In a heartwarming gesture during the holy month of Ramzan, the ration was distributed among transgender community in Rawalpindi at the transgender Tahafuz Center here on Saturday.
This initiative, spearheaded by the Al-Khidmat Foundation, aimed to support to the needy segment.
Among others, the DSP Headquarters, SDPO Civil Lines, and victim support officers, were present on the occasion.
The ration was distributed to fifty transgender individuals during the ceremony held here.
Expressing their gratitude, members of the transgender community extended thanks to both Rawalpindi Police and the Al-Khidmat Society for their unwavering support.
Recognizing the challenges faced by transgender individuals, efforts are underway to address their issues and provide assistance.
The Rawalpindi Police reiterated their commitment to serving the community while ensuring the protection of all citizens, emphasizing to support the deserving without any discrimination.
