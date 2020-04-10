Ration distributed in Baba Bhit Island

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon on Friday distributed ration among the deserving families at Baba Bhit Island

PTI MPA Adeeba Hasan and Samrin Saba were also present on the occasion, said a communique here.

He appreciated the Pakistan Coast Guards and local administration for their cooperation.

He said that the ration was being distributed among the people who were poor.

He further said that the PTI elected MNAs and MPAs would not leave the people alone in this difficult situation.