Ration distributed in flood-hit areas of Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A social welfare organization HANDS distributed one month Ration distributed in flood-hit areas of district Sanghar.

According to details,HANDS have distributed ration bags among 310 flood victims in village Kher Muhammad Junejo of Kandyari Taluka consisting wheat floor,ghee,Rice,Biscuits.

District Manager HANDS Sanghar Mansoor Jabbar Memon said that one month ration was being distributed to flood hit people. He said that HANDS also served destitute people of the district during the 2011 super flood.

He said that HANDS have provided ration to the deserving people after carrying out surveys about damages and financial loss occurred to people.