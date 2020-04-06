Ration distributed in Kachiabadies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar handed out ration in Kachiabadies of PS-103 here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar handed out ration in Kachiabadies of PS-103 here.

According to a press release on Monday, the ration was distributed in the Kachiabadies of Union Council 5, 8 and 12.

He said that the ration was distributed with the cooperation of Federal Minister Ali Zaidi.

The ration was distributed among the needy people and daily wage earners, he said.

Bilal said that due to the lockdown many private sector companies had fired their employees.

He also appreciated the welfare organizations for their help to the needy people.