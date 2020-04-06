UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ration Distributed In Kachiabadies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:48 PM

Ration distributed in Kachiabadies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar handed out ration in Kachiabadies of PS-103 here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar handed out ration in Kachiabadies of PS-103 here.

According to a press release on Monday, the ration was distributed in the Kachiabadies of Union Council 5, 8 and 12.

He said that the ration was distributed with the cooperation of Federal Minister Ali Zaidi.

The ration was distributed among the needy people and daily wage earners, he said.

Bilal said that due to the lockdown many private sector companies had fired their employees.

He also appreciated the welfare organizations for their help to the needy people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf PS-103

Recent Stories

Govt is vigilant, taking steps to control outbreak ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to guarantee 100% of loans to smaller firm ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus threatens nearly 20 million African jo ..

1 minute ago

South Korea's Central Bank Says to Test Launch Own ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements repor ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.