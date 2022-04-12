Ration distributed to 500 families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Dry ration was distributed to 500 families by welfare organization, Qatar Charity Pakistan (QCP) in Social Welfare Office here Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsanul Haq while distributing ration on the occasion, said it was distributed among deserving families in the holy month this year as well as per the previous tradition.

He paid tribute to management of Qatar Charity, and said that every year during the month of Ramzan it helped out the poor with open heart. He also praised QCP for donating its car in order to extend support to marginalised segments of society.