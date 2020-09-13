Ration distributed to flood-hit people of Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Ration distributed among rain, flood-hit poor people in village Dhodhar of kaloi Taluka on Sunday. According to details, a social welfare organization FRDP distributed ration bags to 500 flood victims of different villages Kaloi Taluka, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Rajesh, Additional Director Social welfare Tharparkar Naatho khan Rahmon, Arbab Ina mullah,COFRD Muhammad Achaar Buzdar, District Manager Mumtaz Ali and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

They said that district administration will not leave alone rain-hit people in this difficult time.