Ration Distributed To Rain Hit People

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Rajesh and social welfare organization Baghban Trust have distributed ration among rain-hit poor people in Sonaani and Nakhani Mohallah of Kaloi Taluka

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Rajesh and social welfare organization Baghban Trust have distributed ration among rain-hit poor people in Sonaani and Nakhani Mohallah of Kaloi Taluka.

According to details a social welfare organization ,Baghban Trust, distributed ration bags and Mineral water bottles of 10 liters each to 150 rain hit people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Rajesh and representative of Baghbaan Trust Abdullah Bajeer said that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar relief activities were continued for destitute rain hit people.

Mukhtiarkar kaloi and representatives of social welfare organizations were also present on the occasion.

