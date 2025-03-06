Ration Distributes Among Staff Of Kinnaird College For Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Ration was distributed among all the support staff of Kinnaird College for Women on the occasion of Ramazan to promote interfaith harmony.
On this occasion, Principal Prof. Dr. Iram Anjum distributed 235 ration packages among all the support staff of Kinnaird College for Women.
Vice Principal Prof. Dr. Ghazala Yaqoob, Academic Deans Dr. Asma Hamid Awan, Prof. Dr.
Masha Asad Khan, Dr. Horiya Younis, Dr. Raheela Huma and Dr. Helen Khokhar were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, Principal Professor Dr. Iram Anjum said that on the holy occasion of Ramazan, a ration package has been distributed to reduce the financial burden on the college's support staff.
She said that this is a positive step to promote interfaith harmony, peace, prosperity, mutual respect and brotherhood.
