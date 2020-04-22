UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ration Distributes In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:21 PM

Ration distributes in Sukkur

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has distributed ration of over rupees one million among the poor masses in different districts of Sindh since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has distributed ration of over rupees one million among the poor masses in different districts of Sindh since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

In a press release, issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Operating Officer Nosheen Shakeel Khan has said that IGHDS has distributed foods and other ration among thousands of poor families around the province.

She elaborated that they will keep on helping the poor until the outbreak in the country was ended, adding that it was the duty of all the Muslims to help the poor in such a tough time.

She said that they would try to reach to the doors of the poor for the purpose not to let them feel alone.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Shakeel Turkish Lira Muslim All Million

Recent Stories

Corona testing capacity being enhanced in KP, CM i ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court issues showcause notices to 22 ..

3 minutes ago

Joint action committee forms to control corona pan ..

6 minutes ago

3rd China International Import Expo to be held as ..

6 minutes ago

Revenue target of Rs 5.1 trillion likely to be set ..

6 minutes ago

Fight climate change like coronavirus: UN

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.