Ration distributes in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has distributed ration of over rupees one million among the poor masses in different districts of Sindh since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

In a press release, issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Operating Officer Nosheen Shakeel Khan has said that IGHDS has distributed foods and other ration among thousands of poor families around the province.

She elaborated that they will keep on helping the poor until the outbreak in the country was ended, adding that it was the duty of all the Muslims to help the poor in such a tough time.

She said that they would try to reach to the doors of the poor for the purpose not to let them feel alone.