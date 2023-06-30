Ration distribution continues on second day of Eid at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The distribution of ration bags among the needy at the Sindh Governor House continued on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Ration bags under the Taqatwar Pakistan Program of Unity Foods were being distributed among the destitute people under the directions of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, said a news release on Friday.

The ration bags were being given to those who had registered under the program.