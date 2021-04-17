UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributions Among Needy People Continues In Balochistan: Ziaullah Longove

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home & PDMA Ziaullah Longove on Saturday said rations were being distributed among needy people in province under Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in month of holy Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home & PDMA Ziaullah Longove on Saturday said rations were being distributed among needy people in province under Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in month of holy Ramazan.

He said PDMA is distributing rations in districts of the province including Kalat, Chaghi, Washuk, Panjgur, Pishin, Kharan and Harnai.

PDMA is distributing rations to more than 22000 deserving people in first phase who are facing difficulties during coronavirus, he noted.

He said many people are being affected by the epidemic virus and helping them is one of priorities of the government saying the PDMA staff is distributing rations to deserving people with the help of district administration.

He said no negligence will be tolerated on the issue of distribution of rations.

Distribution of rations to needy people will continue till end of Ramazan, the hard work and dedication of PDMA officers and staff is commendable, the minister said.

He said Quetta PDMA department did not leave the people alone in difficult circumstances adding that whether it is corona or natural disasters, PDMA is always ready for helping deserving people.

Director General of PDMA Balochistan Naseer Ahmad Nasir himself is supervising the distribution of rations he said ration distribution report is checked on daily basis.

