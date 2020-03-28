Ration, edible items disbursed among patients in quarantine centers: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

On special directives of Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, authorities concerned Saturday distributed ration and other necessary edibles items among patients in the quarantine centers of his consistency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :On special directives of Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, authorities concerned Saturday distributed ration and other necessary edibles items among patients in the quarantine centers of his consistency.

According to a statement, Chohan said the government was making all out efforts by utilizing all available resources to help the deprived masses in this difficult situation.

Chohan said with the help of paramedic staff and army, the government would be able to control the coronavirus soon.

He urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures as it was mandatory for them to stay at homes which was the only solution to protect themselves from the deadly disease.

Faiz asked the prestigious person to participate in this noble cause and directed the authorities to ensure provision of all mandatory edible items, goods and clean drinking water to the patients.

Meanwhile, fumigation spray has also been started in all Union Councils of Rawalpindi to contain the spread of Coronavirus.