Ration From First Lady Ditributed Among Special Persons In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:44 AM

Ration sent by First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi was distributed among special persons at a ceremony here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Ration sent by First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi was distributed among special persons at a ceremony here Wednesday.

Assistant commissioner Multan city Ms. Abida Fareed distributed ration bags containing rice, pulses, sugar, Ghee, flour and other eatables among the differently abled persons, affected by lockdown, on behalf of the wife of President of Pakistan, Dr.

Arif Alvi.

Exactly 100 special persons including men and women, all registered with Society for Special Persons (SSP), received ration at the boys scouts headquarters near State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) tower.

SSP chairperson Ms Zahida Hameed, deputy director information Asghar Khan, memberss of First Lady's COVID-19 relief team and officials from the courier company were present on the occasion, says an official release.

