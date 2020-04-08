UrduPoint.com
Ration, House Hold Items Distributed Among Daily Wagers, Needy People

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:11 PM

Ration, house hold items distributed among daily wagers, needy people

Distribution of ration bags had been started to daily wagers, poor and deserving families of the district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Distribution of ration bags had been started to daily wagers, poor and deserving families of the district.

According to details, on behalf of Deputy Commissioner 2000 ration bags were distributed in Daahli taluka of Tharparkar and 400 ration bags in Chachro on Wednesday.

On the other hand, distribution of ration bags was continued on daily basis by citizens, social activists and philanthropists and 12359 ration bags were distributed among poor, needy and daily wagers who were affected by the lockdown.

As per reports, people from different walks of life were fully participating in the distribution of ration including Tajir Itehaad Chachhro, Tajir Association, civil society Islamkot, Wami social organization, Alkhidmat foundation, HANDS, social worker Dr Mohan Manjani, Thar education foundation, Rural health center and RDA Thardeep.

