Ration, mosquito nets distributed among flood victims in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri on Wednesday distributed ration and mosquito nets among flood victims during a visit to Tehsil Chithar and its adjacent flood-affected areas.

She also inspected the Rural Health Centre where she was briefed about the provision of medical facilities to the public, while the she also checked the attendance of the staff.

She was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain Khosa Assistant Commissioner UT Captain (Rtd) Adil and other officers.

The deputy commissioner met with the flood victims and assured them that the district administration would extend every support to them in this difficult time.

The Naseerabad district, she said, was badly affected by the recent floods, adding that Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili had directed to use all possible resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"We understand that people are facing several difficulties due to recent rains and floods. The teams of health department are working in all the affected areas to control various epidemics," she added.

She said the survey for the evaluation of damages would be completed very soon.