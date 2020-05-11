Ration package distributed among over 500 poor families

The district administration in collaboration with Sangi Development Foundation on Monday distributed ration package among over 50 deserving families including those from Christian community

The ceremony where Hazara Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul islam was chief guest was held in the district's social welfare department and attended by officials of the relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner speaking on the occasion said that current situation in wake of coronavirus has badly affected life of a common man and the government's initiatives like Ehsaas programme would help great deal to mitigate sufferings of such segments of the society.

He said that helping the poor in such difficult hour had been a hallmark of great nations.

He said that work of people who were engaged in extending relief to affected people was praise worthy and added there was a need to strictly follow SOPs as announced by the government to curb spread of coronavirus.