Ration Packages Distributes Among Deserving Families

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

The Finance Secretary, Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Shafqat Ali Shah has distributed ration packages among most deserving families here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Finance Secretary, Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Shafqat Ali Shah has distributed ration packages among most deserving families here on Friday.

He gave away ration packages to hundreds of deserving families, including minorities and people with disabilities.

The package included ghee, flour bag, rice, tea, milk pack, daal and other necessities, which according to Shafqat Shah, could provide relief to deserving families in that critical time. "We have been struggling to ensure ration packages supply to deserving families.

He said that as people had gone unemployed because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The PML-F leader said that we have also been working on Covid-19 awareness across province as people have not been taking this virus seriously resultantly more and more positive case were being reported.

