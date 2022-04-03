UrduPoint.com

Ration Packets Distributed Among Poors

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Ration packets distributed among poors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of non-governmental organization, Al-Khidmat Foundation, ration packets were distributed among deserved women and poor families.

According to a press release issued here, Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a ceremony here where ration packets were distributed among 150 families.

Addressing the ceremony, Central President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Women Wing, Ms. Kosar Sadiq said that Al-Khidmat Foundation every year distributed ration packets among poor women.

She said that Al-Khidmat would soon be going to construct a hospital in South Punjab to provide health treatment facility to people. She added that the foundation had also been providing several other facilities including free of cost education and scholarships to students.

Related Topics

Poor Education Punjab Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

34 minutes ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

3 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

12 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.