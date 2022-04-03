Ration packets distributed among poors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of non-governmental organization, Al-Khidmat Foundation, ration packets were distributed among deserved women and poor families.

According to a press release issued here, Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a ceremony here where ration packets were distributed among 150 families.

Addressing the ceremony, Central President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Women Wing, Ms. Kosar Sadiq said that Al-Khidmat Foundation every year distributed ration packets among poor women.

She said that Al-Khidmat would soon be going to construct a hospital in South Punjab to provide health treatment facility to people. She added that the foundation had also been providing several other facilities including free of cost education and scholarships to students.