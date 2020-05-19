UrduPoint.com
Ration Packs Distributed Among 100 Hindu, 55 Muslim Families

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:49 PM

Ration packs distributed among 100 Hindu, 55 Muslim families

The volunteers of a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the officials of Rescue-1122 Tuesday distributed ration packs among 100 Hindu and 55 Muslim families

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The volunteers of a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the officials of Rescue-1122 Tuesday distributed ration packs among 100 Hindu and 55 Muslim families.

A special ceremony was held at the Jaggan Nath temple here.

Another ceremony for the Muslim families was held at main Rescue-1122 station in Sialkot. The officials also distributed food stuff among the Muslim needy people.

