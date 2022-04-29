UrduPoint.com

Ration Packs Distributed Among Needy Families

Published April 29, 2022

In order to provide relief to the needy families of Sukkur district on Eid-ul-Fitr, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of Fatima Foundation distributed ration packs including Wheat (40kg) and Ghee (5kg) to more than 200 families here on Friday

These poor and needy families belong to marginalized and far-flung areas of the district. They have no regular source of income, live their lives on donations, zakat and ushr money.

In the month of Ramadan, the trust has provided ration packs to more than 600 families under its food support initiative.

The trust has also distributed additional food items such as dates, juices, Chickpea Flour (Basan), Rooh Afza, etc.

Since establishment, the IGHDS under its food support program, delivers fodder including coking oil and wheat to needy families every month where it is extremely unreachable in terms of both availability and prices. The chosen areas by the Fatima Foundation are the most backward where people lives below poverty line.

