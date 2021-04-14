Ration packs distributes among 250 needy families in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) here on Wednesday distributed 'Ramazan ration packs' among poor widows and needy families of different localities of the Sukkur.

Food packets worth Rs 2000, comprising 10 kg flour, 2 kg rice, one kg sugar, one litre oil, one kg dates, noodle packets, Rooh Afza syrup besides pulses were supplied to over 250 under privileged families at their door step.

We had identified around 300 families in various areas of the district to supply the ration," said Ms Nosheen Shakeel Khan, Chief Coordination Officer IGHDS.

She said that her organization distributes rations among the poor every year at the outset of Ramazan. She said that IGHDS would continue facilitating people in distress, especially the families.

Civil Society, Trade Unions and notables of the areas hailed IGHDS for providing relief to the poor families during the holy month of Ramadan and said that donors should come forward to join hands with organizations like IGHDS for helping the needy people.