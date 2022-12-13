Ration, relief items distributed among 530 flood affected people

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday distributed relief items among flood affected people of the district.

The relief consignment was distributed among the flood affected people on the occasion of visit by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan.

According to the district administration, the relief package which included ration and other items had been received from the Bestway Foundation.

The ADC distributed ration and other relief items among a total of 530 flood-hit people and added that district administration would give away the relief items to 1,634 more flood affected people in the district.

He said the administration was taking solid measures for extending relief to the flood affected people and added that it was being ensured that each flood victim received relief items.

He said the disbursement of compensation among the flood victims was also going ahead in a smooth manner.

He said that all the process was being carried out in a transparent manner in line with the vision of the provincial government to provide due rights to each flood victim.