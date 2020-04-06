UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ration To Be Delivered At Door-step', Says Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

'Ration to be delivered at door-step', says Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that ration would not be distributed at the Governor's House but it would be delivered at the doorstep of the poor.

Speaking at ration truck dispatch ceremony at the Governor's House here, he said there was no policy of distributing ration to the needy outside Governor's House due to safety reasons in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic but ration would be delivered under a comprehensive transparent policy.

Rescue-1122 DG Dr. Rizwan Naseer, businessman Anwaar A. Ghani and Sarwar Foundation's Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said teams of volunteers were being constituted for Lahore and other areas, adding that the teams would collect CNICs which would be verified from NADRA and ration would be supplied to the deserving families.

He said a dedicated telephone number would also be provided within next few days and the deserving applicants would contact through that number to submit their Names and CNICs numbers for receiving free ration.

The Governor Punjab said Rescue-1122 teams would also take part in distribution of ration packages among the deserving people.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Poor Punjab From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

6 minutes ago

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

1 hour ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

1 hour ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.