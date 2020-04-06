'Ration to be delivered at door-step', says Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that ration would not be distributed at the Governor's House but it would be delivered at the doorstep of the poor.

Speaking at ration truck dispatch ceremony at the Governor's House here, he said there was no policy of distributing ration to the needy outside Governor's House due to safety reasons in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic but ration would be delivered under a comprehensive transparent policy.

Rescue-1122 DG Dr. Rizwan Naseer, businessman Anwaar A. Ghani and Sarwar Foundation's Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said teams of volunteers were being constituted for Lahore and other areas, adding that the teams would collect CNICs which would be verified from NADRA and ration would be supplied to the deserving families.

He said a dedicated telephone number would also be provided within next few days and the deserving applicants would contact through that number to submit their Names and CNICs numbers for receiving free ration.

The Governor Punjab said Rescue-1122 teams would also take part in distribution of ration packages among the deserving people.