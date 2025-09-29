Rationalization In Working Folks Grammar Schools To Complete Within 10 Days: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan has announced that the process of rationalization in Working Folks Grammar Schools, run under the Workers Welfare Board, is being expedited and will be completed within 10 days.
He clarified that after rationalization, any shortage of teachers in schools will be addressed immediately to ensure that the quality of education is not compromised.
The minister expressed these views during a meeting at his officebhere on Monday with a representative delegation of principals of Working Folks Grammar Schools. Director Education Workers Welfare board and relevant officials were also present on the occasion.
The delegation informed the minister about the shortage of teachers and various administrative issues in detail. Listening to their concerns attentively, Fazal Shakoor assured them that the rationalization process was underway and that soon all schools would be provided with the required staff.
He instructed principals to take practical steps to improve examination results and make teaching activities more effective. Stressing professionalism and discipline, the minister directed teachers to guide students properly and to focus on enhancing students’ creativity and audio-visual learning skills instead of rote memorization.
Fazal Shakoor Khan further said that the provincial government is taking serious measures to improve educational institutions and provide students with a quality learning environment. Working Folks Grammar Schools being given special priority, he added.
He urged principals to encourage teachers to work diligently with students and to adopt modern teaching methods to strengthen the academic system.
