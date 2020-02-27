UrduPoint.com
Rationalization Of Schools Teachers In Far Interest Of Education: Education Minister

Rationalization of schools teachers in far interest of education: Education minister

Provincial education minister Dr Murad Ras said policy of rationalization of teachers in schools had been carrying out in far interest of education and it would ease teachers' life especially women who had to move far flung places to educate students

LAYYAYH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial education minister Dr Murad Ras said policy of rationalization of teachers in schools had been carrying out in far interest of education and it would ease teachers' life especially women who had to move far flung places to educate students.

While talking with Punjab Teachers Union's delegation who called on the minister in the provincial capital Lahore Thursday, the minister said that women teachers would be adjusted at schools coming at five kilometers range, while men at schools situated at ten kilometers distance from their homes.

The minister said he had ordered policy makers of rationalization to appoint separate teachers for ECO classes, with at least four teachers be deputed at a Primary school. Widows and disable among those teachers who would reach near to retiring age would be immune of rationalization policy, he remarked.

Central chairman of Punjab Teachers Union and general secretary Rana Liaqat put some suggestions and also reservations over few clauses which were expected to be incorporated into rationalization policy during meeting with the minister. Additional Secretary Beenish Fatima, DPI Rana Abdul Qayyum and members of Punjab Information Technology board also participated in the meeting.

A delegation led by president Imam Din Malik and general secretary Jamshed Akhtar Babar of Punjab Teachers Union Muzaffargarh also shared suggestions along with problems teachers of Southern Punjab facing in schools, during meeting with the minister on the occasion.

