Rationing Office suspends licenses of three flour mills for violating official rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rationing Controller Office on Friday suspended licences of three flour Mills for a week and stopped official quota after being involved in artificial price hike in the city.

District Rationing Controller , Aftab Omar suspended licences of Lucky Star Floor Mill, Salt Flour Mill and Zen Floor Mill for a week for selling 20 Kilograms flour bag on high price against official rate rate of Rs 800 .

The Secretary food Department Nisar Ahmad on the special directives of Provincial Minister for Food, Qalandarodhi Lodhi and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Kazim Niaz, has directed Rationing Office and district administration to check all flour mills to ensure the sale 20 Kg bag at Rs. 800.

Rationing Controller Aftab Omar said that checking will continue on daily basis and warned that strict action will be taken against flour found involved in illegal work including cancellation of licences and suspending official quota.