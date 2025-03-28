Open Menu

Rations Bags, Cash Distributed Among Heirs Of Martyred Police Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Rations bags, cash distributed among heirs of martyred police personnel

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In light of the directives issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana, Nasir Aftab, rations/cash were distributed among the heirs of martyred police personnel across all five districts of Larkana Range on Friday.

The DIGP oversaw the distribution of rations to the families of the martyred personnel as per his orders. He also instructed the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of all five districts in the Range to maintain constant communication with the families of the martyred personnel and promptly resolve any issues they face.

The DIGP stated, "We stand with the families of the martyrs during Eid-ul-Fitr. Martyrs are the pride of our nation and country, whose unparalleled sacrifices have led to improved peace and security."

