Rations dispatched for 500 families of affected areas, 450 people rescued in Kahn Mehtarzai: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Tuesday said 23 people died and several received injuries in various areas of province during three-day of snowfall and rain related incidents.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat where Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Quetta Development Authority Bushra Rind and other officials were present on the occasion.

Liaqat Shahwani said rations have been dispatched for 500 families in affected areas of province under Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), saying 450 people were rescued in Kahn Mehtarzai by efforts of local administration.

He said estimations of snowfall and rain affected areas were being continued in order to ensure provision facilities to people in comprehensive manner according to estimation reports in respective areas.

The spokesman said Rs 82 billion have been included in Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for Balochistan schemes due to special attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding completion of progress of province which was positive sign of Balochistan.

He said Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have better relationship and federal government was also addressing all our demands as collation of parties' basis.

He said issues related to low gas pressure and power load shedding in the city were brought to notice of the Federal Minister for Petroleum by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal with him during Commonwealth Council meeting for addressing them for decreasing of people miseries in province.

He said gas pipelines were old in most of areas of Quetta city which were also caused low pressure of gas, saying measures need to be laid down new pipelines to address gas related problems.

Shahwani further said all available resources would be utilized for provision of relief to affected people in respective areas, adding funds were also provided to all related deputy commissioners and PDMA for assisting of people in snowfalls and rain hit areas.

He noted National Highways were reopened for smooth traffic in respective areas of province including Mashkel, Kahan Mehtarzai, Luckpass, Dalbandin and Makran Division which have been closed due to receiving heavy snowfalls of three days.

Replying a question, he said cooked foods, rations and other items were being provided in affected areas to people for a month through helicopters and relief activities would continue till the last person in the areas.