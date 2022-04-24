Rations distributed among 150 deserving families

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) ::Rations were distributed among 150 poor and deserving families in connection with the holy month of Ramazan here on Sunday.

A function was held at Besakhi Ground organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation which was attended by District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Saleemullah Arshad, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Manzar Masood Khattak, Haji Aqeel Damra and Azam Khan Baloch.

Ration packages were distributed to each family of flour, sugar, pulses, tea leaves, oil, basin, dates and beverages.

Talking to media on the occasion, Manzoor Masood Khattak said that Al-Khidmat Foundation was working for the welfare of humanity.

He said that 56 orphans of southern districts were under the supervision of Aghosh Al-Khidmat Children from the southern districts.

He said that construction work was underway on 10 kanals of land for construction of private building of Aghosh Khidmat.