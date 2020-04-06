Rations distributed among needy people in Balochistan

Balochistan government has issued additional funds to respective deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the province to distribute free rations among the poor people and daily wagers' families during lockdown in wake of the coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has issued additional funds to respective deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the province to distribute free rations among the poor people and daily wagers' families during lockdown in wake of the coronavirus.

According to government official, free rations were distributed among needy people including daily wagers in respective areas of Balochsitan including 1400 needy families in Quetta district , 400 families of poor people in Jaffarabad, 209 deserving people in Dera Bugti, 39 families in Noshki, 50 families in Halo, 300 poor families in Loralai, 300 in Zhob, 200 in Qala Saifullah, 100 in Sherani, 100 in Duki, 100 in Musakhel, 200 in Barkhan, 100 in Kalat, 119 Kharan, 200 in Nasirabad, 500 in Kech, 250 in Gwadar and 150 poor families in Awaran in supervision of respective deputy commissioners in consecutive lockdown in province.

The additional funds are available for ensuring food supply to the needy people at their homes in far-flung areas by provincial government under lockdown to control the further spread of the coronavirus.

The official said government committed that deserving people would be helped in time of trouble as much as possible so that the they could not face any difficulties in province under lockdown.

Non-Governmental Organizations are distributed rations among daily wagers in respective district of province in supervision of members of national and provincial assemblies.