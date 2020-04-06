UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rations Distributed Among Needy People In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:34 PM

Rations distributed among needy people in Balochistan

Balochistan government has issued additional funds to respective deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the province to distribute free rations among the poor people and daily wagers' families during lockdown in wake of the coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has issued additional funds to respective deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the province to distribute free rations among the poor people and daily wagers' families during lockdown in wake of the coronavirus.

According to government official, free rations were distributed among needy people including daily wagers in respective areas of Balochsitan including 1400 needy families in Quetta district , 400 families of poor people in Jaffarabad, 209 deserving people in Dera Bugti, 39 families in Noshki, 50 families in Halo, 300 poor families in Loralai, 300 in Zhob, 200 in Qala Saifullah, 100 in Sherani, 100 in Duki, 100 in Musakhel, 200 in Barkhan, 100 in Kalat, 119 Kharan, 200 in Nasirabad, 500 in Kech, 250 in Gwadar and 150 poor families in Awaran in supervision of respective deputy commissioners in consecutive lockdown in province.

The additional funds are available for ensuring food supply to the needy people at their homes in far-flung areas by provincial government under lockdown to control the further spread of the coronavirus.

The official said government committed that deserving people would be helped in time of trouble as much as possible so that the they could not face any difficulties in province under lockdown.

Non-Governmental Organizations are distributed rations among daily wagers in respective district of province in supervision of members of national and provincial assemblies.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Poor Gwadar Zhob Barkhan Dera Bugti Kalat Kharan Loralai Nasirabad Awaran All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

12 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

19 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

21 minutes ago

University of Karachi receives 7000 N95 face masks ..

2 minutes ago

2 men held over weapons display video

2 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur visit 740 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.