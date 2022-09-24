UrduPoint.com

Rations, Tents Distributed Among Flood Affected People In Nasirabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Rations, tents distributed among flood affected people in Nasirabad

Qatar Charity distributed rations and tents among 500 flood affected people in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain, Qatar Charity's Project Manager Muhammad Sardar Qureshi, and Its Focal Person Junaid Dashti at Mir Hassan area of Nasirabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Qatar Charity distributed rations and tents among 500 flood affected people in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain, Qatar Charity's Project Manager Muhammad Sardar Qureshi, and Its Focal Person Junaid Dashti at Mir Hassan area of Nasirabad district.

On the occasion, Qatar Charity's Manager Sardar Qureshi said that the Qatar Charity was playing its vital role to provide food and other items to flood victims in respective areas saying that rations.

He said that the distribution of rations and necessary would be carried out in flood hit areas of the province under Qatar Charity saying that people could not leave alone in difficult time.

Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain Khosa said provincial, Federal government and non-governmental organizations were playing their role for welfare of flood victims which was positive sign for affected people in the area.

He said in this regard, rations, tents and other edible items were being distributed among flood victims under officials departments and NGOs in the area which we were being monitored to ensure transparency of distribution rations in the areas by concerned officials of districts.

The Assistant Commissioner said that on special directive of Commissioner Nasirabad Division Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai and Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Ayesha Zehri, the works of rehabilitation and helping of flood victims were being rapidly continued in the areas saying that administration was trying to return flood victims to their houses to bring their lives back to normal.

Related Topics

Flood Qatar Nasirabad Government

Recent Stories

Citizens booked after detection of dengue larvae a ..

Citizens booked after detection of dengue larvae at their shops, houses

3 minutes ago
 Storm Fiona slams into east Canada, major power ou ..

Storm Fiona slams into east Canada, major power outages

3 minutes ago
 Disbursement of Rs. 25000 to flood affected famili ..

Disbursement of Rs. 25000 to flood affected families under BISP continues at Spe ..

3 minutes ago
 Two accused of abduction-cum-murder case arrested: ..

Two accused of abduction-cum-murder case arrested: SSP

3 minutes ago
 Greek main opposition criticizes government for ha ..

Greek main opposition criticizes government for handling of energy crisis

6 minutes ago
 Claim assessment committee visits Tank's flood hit ..

Claim assessment committee visits Tank's flood hit areas

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.