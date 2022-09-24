Rations, tents distributed among flood affected people in Nasirabad

Qatar Charity distributed rations and tents among 500 flood affected people in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain, Qatar Charity's Project Manager Muhammad Sardar Qureshi, and Its Focal Person Junaid Dashti at Mir Hassan area of Nasirabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Qatar Charity distributed rations and tents among 500 flood affected people in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain, Qatar Charity's Project Manager Muhammad Sardar Qureshi, and Its Focal Person Junaid Dashti at Mir Hassan area of Nasirabad district.

On the occasion, Qatar Charity's Manager Sardar Qureshi said that the Qatar Charity was playing its vital role to provide food and other items to flood victims in respective areas saying that rations.

He said that the distribution of rations and necessary would be carried out in flood hit areas of the province under Qatar Charity saying that people could not leave alone in difficult time.

Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain Khosa said provincial, Federal government and non-governmental organizations were playing their role for welfare of flood victims which was positive sign for affected people in the area.

He said in this regard, rations, tents and other edible items were being distributed among flood victims under officials departments and NGOs in the area which we were being monitored to ensure transparency of distribution rations in the areas by concerned officials of districts.

The Assistant Commissioner said that on special directive of Commissioner Nasirabad Division Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai and Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Ayesha Zehri, the works of rehabilitation and helping of flood victims were being rapidly continued in the areas saying that administration was trying to return flood victims to their houses to bring their lives back to normal.