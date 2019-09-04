Rats spoils wedding preparation in Swabi

Preparations of marriage ceremony turned into a misery when rats chewed up 5 lac, kept for the marriage purpose of a poor man lived in the area of Yar Hussain located in Swabi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Preparations of marriage ceremony turned into a misery when rats chewed up 5 lac, kept for the marriage purpose of a poor man lived in the area of Yar Hussain located in Swabi on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the groom, identified as Muhammad Asif had collected this amount over the years as he belonged to a low income class, adding that he came to know when he went to take out money from the drawer for the shopping of necessary items.

The sources said the groom was collecting the money, from his low income, since last a few years that wasted in hours.