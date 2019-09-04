UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rats Spoils Wedding Preparation In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:37 PM

Rats spoils wedding preparation in Swabi

Preparations of marriage ceremony turned into a misery when rats chewed up 5 lac, kept for the marriage purpose of a poor man lived in the area of Yar Hussain located in Swabi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Preparations of marriage ceremony turned into a misery when rats chewed up 5 lac, kept for the marriage purpose of a poor man lived in the area of Yar Hussain located in Swabi on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the groom, identified as Muhammad Asif had collected this amount over the years as he belonged to a low income class, adding that he came to know when he went to take out money from the drawer for the shopping of necessary items.

The sources said the groom was collecting the money, from his low income, since last a few years that wasted in hours.

Related Topics

Poor Marriage Man Swabi Money From

Recent Stories

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

2 minutes ago

Court indicts Khawaja brothers in Paragon City ref ..

25 seconds ago

Cotton picking must be carried out in daylight

27 seconds ago

Modi Invites Putin to Participate in 2020 Edition ..

29 seconds ago

Public seems unsatisfied with postal rest houses' ..

34 seconds ago

E-transfer policy to save the female teachers from ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.