Ratta Amral Police Arrest PO Wanted In Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Ratta Amral Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a brutal murder case occurred in November 2019.
According to police, the suspect had been on the run after allegedly killing a citizen with a knife over an old enmity. Police have already apprehended two accomplices of the accused.
After years of efforts, Ratta Amral Police successfully tracked and arrested the accused using latest method, surveillance, and human intelligence.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad confirmed the arrest and stated that the accused will be presented before the court with solid evidence. He added that the Rawalpindi Police are committed to bringing all criminals especially those involved in heinous crimes to justice.
