Ratta Amral police arrest two robbers: recover cash, mobile phones, weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Ratta Amral police have busted a robbers gang and arrested its two members besides recovering Rs 37,000 stolen cash, four mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police conducted a raid and managed to net two criminals namely Ismail and Gul Muhammad, allegedly involved in several robberies and other crimes.

He informed that the criminals have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of police team for tracing out the accused.