Ratta Amral police arrest two vehicle lifters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested two vehicle lifters besides recovering a stolen Mehran car and a rickshaw from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division constituted a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Ratta Amral.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car lifting cases.

He said that police team arrested two car lifters including Kaleem Ullah and Asif Javed. They confessed to have lifted vehicles from different areas of Rawalpindi city.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway, he said.