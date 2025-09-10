Open Menu

Ratta Amral Police Conducted Crackdown On Liquor Suppliers, 7 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Police arrested seven liquor suppliers and seized 80 liters of liquor from their possession

during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police, Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against all the

accused.

SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team and said that the accused will be presented in

court with solid evidence.

Commenting on the operation, he said that the crackdown would continue unabated to rid society

of this scourge. “Those involved in supplying narcotics and liquor will not be spared,” he added.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from

their possession during crackdown.

The operations against the detained persons were carried out in the areas of Chakri, Gujjar Khan and

Ratta Amral.

Police have registered separate Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said

that illegal arm holders cannot the law. Strict action will be taken against them without any

discrimination.

