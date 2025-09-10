Ratta Amral Police Conducted Crackdown On Liquor Suppliers, 7 Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Police arrested seven liquor suppliers and seized 80 liters of liquor from their possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Police arrested seven liquor suppliers and seized 80 liters of liquor from their possession
during crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to police, Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against all the
accused.
SP Rawal Saad Arshad commended police team and said that the accused will be presented in
court with solid evidence.
Commenting on the operation, he said that the crackdown would continue unabated to rid society
of this scourge. “Those involved in supplying narcotics and liquor will not be spared,” he added.
Meanwhile, Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from
their possession during crackdown.
The operations against the detained persons were carried out in the areas of Chakri, Gujjar Khan and
Ratta Amral.
Police have registered separate Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said
that illegal arm holders cannot the law. Strict action will be taken against them without any
discrimination.
Recent Stories
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held
DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming polio campaign
Drug trafficker held with narcotics
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue d ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur25 seconds ago
-
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council26 seconds ago
-
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held28 seconds ago
-
DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming polio campaign29 seconds ago
-
Drug trafficker held with narcotics30 seconds ago
-
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools11 minutes ago
-
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered11 minutes ago
-
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue drive in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to accelerate11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages11 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attends Assembly session, lauds new Rules of Procedur ..7 minutes ago