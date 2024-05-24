Rattaamral Police Bust Dacoit Gang; Arrest Two
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Rattaamral Police have busted a dacoit gang and recovered cash Rs 45,000, a stolen motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police arrested two accused namely Kamran and Numan, members of dacoit gang.
He said the arrested accused are being sent to jail for identification parade.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nisar Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
