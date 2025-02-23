Rauf expresses sorrow on demise of Tahir Mehmood

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party and former provincial minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind expressed his deep grief over the death of former provincial education minister of Balochistan Tahir Mehmood Khan.

In his condolence statement, he said that the deceased was a sincere, honest and dedicated leader with the spirit of public service and his service would be remembered.

He said that with his death, we lost a politically conscious colleague.

Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said that the death of Tahir Mahmood Khan is an irreparable loss.

Late Tahir Mahmood Khan was the brother of Shaheed Shafiq Ahmed Khan, former Education Minister.

He expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the family of the deceased and prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved family.