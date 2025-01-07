Rauf Hassan approaches IHC against potential arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The PTI’s former spokesperson Rauf Hassan on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek details of the cases registered against him.

The petitioner also prayed the court to stop the authorities from his potential arrest in any case until the final verdict of this court.

The petitioner has named the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner and IG Islamabad Police as respondents in the case.

The IGs of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NAB and FIA are also among the parties.