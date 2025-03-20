Rauf Hassan Gets Interim Bail In Four Cases
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved pre-arrest bail of PTI leader Rauf Hassan till next date in November 26, protest cases.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain hear the interim bail pleas of Rauf Hassan.
The court noted that the cases record was yet to be submitted due to which arguments are not possible.
The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner in four FIRs and adjourd the case. It may be mentioned here that police stations including Ramna, Aabpara, Karachi Company and Margalla have registered cases against the Rauf Hassan.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad6 minutes ago
-
Denmark backs Pakistan’s green transition, calls sustainability ‘a Business Opportunity’6 minutes ago
-
Rauf Hassan gets interim bail in four cases6 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 5-year jail in extortion case16 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among juvenile prisoners16 minutes ago
-
FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram16 minutes ago
-
PAC forms 3 Sub-Committees, raises concerns over lapsed grants & unauthorized honorariums16 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Municipal Committee launches crackdown on encroachments16 minutes ago
-
Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators on Eid36 minutes ago
-
24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing36 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur36 minutes ago
-
DGSE hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’36 minutes ago