Rauf Hassan Gets Interim Bail In Four Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Rauf Hassan gets interim bail in four cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved pre-arrest bail of PTI leader Rauf Hassan till next date in November 26, protest cases.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain hear the interim bail pleas of Rauf Hassan.

The court noted that the cases record was yet to be submitted due to which arguments are not possible.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner in four FIRs and adjourd the case. It may be mentioned here that police stations including Ramna, Aabpara, Karachi Company and Margalla have registered cases against the Rauf Hassan.

