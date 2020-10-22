UrduPoint.com
Rauf  Hassan Is The  next SAPM On Information And Broadcasting: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:19 PM

Rauf  Hassan is the  next SAPM on Information and Broadcasting: Sources

Sources say notification for appointment of Rauf Hassan as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting will be issued soon. 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Rauf Hassan would be the next Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, the sources said on Thursday.

Rauf Hassan is brother of former senior bureaucrat and former Principal Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad.

The sources said that notification for his appointment would be issued soon.

However, there is an interesting debate on social media about his appointment as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting as some say that he should not be appointed on this post just because he is brother of Fawad Hassan Fawad.

Others say that one should not be condemned just for being one’s siblings.

He is being appointed after resignation of CPECA Chairman Asim Bajwa. This is for the first time in the country’s history that there are two portfolios at the top slot of the ministry of information and broadcasting. One slot is occupied by Shibli Faraz as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and the second slot has been created as “Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting.

More Stories From Pakistan

