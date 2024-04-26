Open Menu

Rauf Khan Promoted From B-19 To B-20 Grade In Agriculture Research Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Rauf Khan promoted from B-19 to B-20 grade in Agriculture Research Dept

Director of Agriculture Research Balochistan Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar has been promoted from B-19 to B-20 grade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Director of Agriculture Research Balochistan Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar has been promoted from B-19 to B-20 grade.

According official notification issued here on Friday, the meeting was held on February 27, 2024 on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board-1 as Director (B-19) Agriculture Research Balochistan has been promoted to the post of (B-20) in Agriculture and Cooperative Department (Research Wing) Balochistan with effect from 24-04-2020.

Related Topics

Balochistan Agriculture February Post From

Recent Stories

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

9 minutes ago
 Bakht Kakar orders to ensure maximum facilities in ..

Bakht Kakar orders to ensure maximum facilities in livestock sector

9 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for Mar ..

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for March

11 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

12 minutes ago
 Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Po ..

Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Port, Free Zone

12 minutes ago
 CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic viol ..

CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic violence against women

14 minutes ago
LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

11 minutes ago
 Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqu ..

Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui holds open court

11 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Secretary health urges public to follow precaution ..

Secretary health urges public to follow precautionary measures to avoid spreadin ..

11 minutes ago
 PM directs formation of committee for consultation ..

PM directs formation of committee for consultation with provinces on carbon cred ..

11 minutes ago
 UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan