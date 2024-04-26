Rauf Khan Promoted From B-19 To B-20 Grade In Agriculture Research Dept
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Director of Agriculture Research Balochistan Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar has been promoted from B-19 to B-20 grade.
According official notification issued here on Friday, the meeting was held on February 27, 2024 on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board-1 as Director (B-19) Agriculture Research Balochistan has been promoted to the post of (B-20) in Agriculture and Cooperative Department (Research Wing) Balochistan with effect from 24-04-2020.
