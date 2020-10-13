Rauf Rind calls on Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf Rind called on Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA), Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa at his office.

During the meeting, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind had a detailed discussion with the Chairman CPECA regarding the damage caused by insurgency in Tehsil Mand and Tehsil Dasht area of Kech District, destruction of infrastructure and their rehabilitation.

Mir Abdul Rauf Rind handed over the concept paper to chairman CPECA regarding re-vamping of schools, hospitals, roads, infrastructure and construction of new infrastructure in Tehsil Mand and Tehsil Dasht and requested him to pay special attention to these areas.

Electricity in Dasht Tehsil, problems faced by people and other issues were discussed in detail and Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said that due to lack of grid station, there was no electricity in the entire Tehsil. Aware of the system supply requirements, he said that a feasibility report regarding Dasht grid station would be submitted soon.

During the meeting, other projects especially Turbat Mand Road, Mand Gwadar Road construction and border trade were also discussed.

Mir Abdul Rauf Rind thanked the chairman CPECA for taking special interest in the issues of these areas.