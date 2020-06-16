Rauf Rind condemns killing of woman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Tuesday condemned the incident of killing of a woman during a robbery in Dizzin near Tump area of Ketch district.

He said that the incidents of robbery and killing of a woman have created a wave of unrest and anxiety in society.

"Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has taken strict notice of the incident and gave instruction relevant officials to conduct an impartial investigation of this incident", he said.

He expressed deeply shock and extended their sympathies with the bereaved family, while the government reiterated its commitment to arrest the culprits involved in the tragedy and bring them to justice.

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove and Mir Abdul Rauf Rind alsovmet with Provincial Fisheries Advisor Haji Mir Akbar Askani and talked to him about the tragic incident that took place last night.

On this occasion, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Provincial Fisheries Advisor Haji Akbar Askani said that nobody would be allowed to play the lives of people and accused could not be escaped from law and they would be arrested at any cost.