UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rauf Rind Condemns Killing Of Woman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Rauf Rind condemns killing of woman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Tuesday condemned the incident of killing of a woman during a robbery in Dizzin near Tump area of Ketch district.

He said that the incidents of robbery and killing of a woman have created a wave of unrest and anxiety in society.

"Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has taken strict notice of the incident and gave instruction relevant officials to conduct an impartial investigation of this incident", he said.

He expressed deeply shock and extended their sympathies with the bereaved family, while the government reiterated its commitment to arrest the culprits involved in the tragedy and bring them to justice.

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove and Mir Abdul Rauf Rind alsovmet with Provincial Fisheries Advisor Haji Mir Akbar Askani and talked to him about the tragic incident that took place last night.

On this occasion, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and Provincial Fisheries Advisor Haji Akbar Askani said that nobody would be allowed to play the lives of people and accused could not be escaped from law and they would be arrested at any cost.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Robbery Women Family From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

54 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

1 hour ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitiaâ€™s Ballistic M ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

1 hour ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.