Rauf Rind Condemns Quetta Blast, Terms It Inhumane Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:37 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former provincial minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Tuesday strongly condemned the Quetta blast, calling it a cowardly and inhumane act.

In his condemnation statement, he said that targeting innocent citizens is proof of the terrorists’ failure and desperation; such attacks are not only a threat to national security but also to regional peace.

He said that anti-national elements could not weaken the morale of the people; the Pakistani nation has always shown unity, sacrifice and solidarity against terrorists and would not allow such elements to succeed in the future either.

He said that it is the need of the hour to bring the ongoing war against terrorism to its logical conclusion with full force.

The PPP leader expressed his heartfelt sympathy and deep sorrow to the families of those killed in the blast and said that we are with the affected families in this hour of grief.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

