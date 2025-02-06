Rauf Rind condoles demise of Prince Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former provincial Minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the 49th spiritual leader of the Ismailies.

In his condolence message, he said that Prince Karim Aga Khan’s social and welfare services around the world are unforgettable.

Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said that Prince Karim Aga Khan rendered numerous services in different fields including education, health, poverty alleviation and human development.

He said that under his leadership, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) completed health, education, agriculture and infrastructure projects in many countries of the world, including Pakistan which benefited millions of people.

He noted that Prince Karim Aga Khan’s services would always be remembered, especially in Pakistan where his development projects and welfare work are a shining example.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the deported soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.