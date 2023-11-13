Open Menu

Rauf Siddiqui Loses Consciousness During Appearance Before Court

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2023 | 12:14 PM

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

The MQM leader has been shifted to hospital for emergency medical care.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Rauf Siddiqui, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), experienced a sudden illness on Monday while in the presence of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar in court.

He collapsed and was subsequently taken to NICVD, where he is undergoing an operation.

According to an MQM spokesperson, Siddiqui complained of chest pain before collapsing, and a stent will be placed in his body during the operation.

